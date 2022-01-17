







January 31, 2022 the LikeTheDew.com will shut down. The site. The email server. Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. And all the others I can find.

I’d hoped to write a long piece about being too old, too tired to keep up with social media, how dated a long-story site is, but you probably know that already. I’d also planned to write a thank you to each of the writers including some of the things I liked best about each of you. Not going to do it. Y’all have moved on. Time I did. I’ll miss my virtual friends. I love those who were amount they first and those who stuck around until the end. Thank you. Knowing you is among the very best things I did.

If you are one of the 530 who have written for the dew, want to get a copy of what you have written and cannot figure out how to, leave a comment and I’ll send you directions.

If you don’t want the Dew to end and want to take it over, leave a comment or send me an email.

If you don’t want the Dew to end and want to help or shoulder the financial burden, leave a comment or send me an email.

-30-

