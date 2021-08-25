Scott Apley was an up-and-coming Galveston GOP shooting star, on the Texas Republican Executive Committee. He was young (45) and aggressive. He wasn’t afraid of those libitards and their scientific experts. But that’s not who he was up against. He was fighting a non-political virus. Covid-19 doesn’t care if you are a liberal or a conservative, a fascist or a socialist. If you are not vaccinated, it will get you.

Apley never learned this simple fact. And this failure caused him to pass away from the virus in early August.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Apley had been a skeptic, supporting mask burnings and opposing vaccination incentives. He equated mandates to the Third Reich and decried the loss of freedom supposedly caused by vaccines and vaccine passports.

He purposefully misled people into thinking that the science was wrong about Covid-19, saying on Twitter,“In 6 months, we’ve gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get Covid even if vaxxed, to you can pass Covid onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of Covid even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed.” He obviously either knew nothing about the statistics on vaccinated versus unvaccinated Americans or chose to ignore them due to his political beliefs.

For all the Apleys out there, here are the facts versus pre-conceived notions:

Notion 1 – I think that I already have had the Covid-19 virus.



If you think that you have had the virus, get tested for it and know for sure. If you had Covid-19, ask your MD when you should get the shot (he will tell you that you do still need it). If you had a cold or the flu instead, which is the probability, then go get the shot right now.

Notion 2 – I’m young and healthy so I don’t need to be concerned with vaccinations.



You may not need to worry much about yourself, but what about the at-risk people (seniors, those with medical conditions) you might unknowingly infect? And even younger people get ill with Covid-19. So, why take the chance of hurting yourself or your friends and family; go get the shot.

Notion 3 – Healthy people like me get it and it’s just like a cold.



One out of ten people who get Covid-19 are “long-haulers.” They can be young and otherwise healthy. “Long-haulers” get long-term symptoms like difficulty breathing, pain, dizziness, fatigue, and loss of memory, taste and smell.

Notion 4 – The Lord has protected me so far and will take care of me.



Maybe, but God gave us a brain, so each of us should use it to analyze right from wrong. Infecting others or yourself is against God’s wishes; that’s why He gave us the vaccine. And there are many religious people, including preachers, who refused the vaccinations and were killed by the virus. For heaven’s sake, get the blessed shot.

Notion 6 – Vaccinated people get Covid-19 anyway, especially now with the Delta variant, so there’s no reason to be vaccinated.



If you are vaccinated, the chances of getting Covid-19 are considerably less and the health impact is minimal. The chances of infection are much, much higher for the unvaccinated, as is the impact of the illness. Science says get the shot.

Notion 7 – I heard the vaccine side effects are really bad.



There are very minor side effects that show up in some people who are vaccinated (i.e. arm ache). But these side effects are almost always transient. Covid-19 kills and can have a multitude of horrible long-term side effects. Just go ahead and get the shot.

Notion 8 – The vaccines were developed too quickly. There are just as many doctors who say don’t get the shot as there are telling us to get it.



There’s no disagreement in the medical community about the efficacy of the vaccination. It works and 95% of MD are vaccinated. Your MD will tell you to go get the shot ASAP.

Notion 9 – The Delta variant is not as harmful as the regular virus.



The Delta variant spreads quicker and makes you much sicker. To avoid it, get the shot ASAP before it’s too late.

Are you getting the picture, unvaccinated multitudes? Listen to the science, not the rumor mill and self-serving politicians. Find some internal strength and get the shot.

Image Credits: the feature image of a Republican with his head up an elephant's ass was created by © Mario Piperni (Flickr/Creative Commons.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.