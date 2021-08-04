Well, with very little fanfare or recognition by the public or the media, my home state of Georgia has made it to number 1 yet again. But, if you respect police officers and law enforcement, that’s not a good thing. And if you have family members who are retired from the police, corrections, and FBI as I do, you will not appreciate their vote or stance.

There were 21 hypocritical GOP House members who voted against giving deserving Capitol Police Congressional Gold Medals for defending our nation’s Capitol against a violent, armed mob of insurgents intent on stopping the fair and honest election of our President by any means.

Of the 21 hypocrites, 3 are from Georgia- Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Andrew Clyde. We tied with Texas, a much larger state. However, we have more crazies per capita in Congress, so Georgia obviously still wins the booby prize.

The facts are clear, as are the politics behind the votes of these hypocrites. On January 6, 2021, there were 151 Capitol and Metropolitan Police Officers injured defending our Capitol, the cradle of liberty. And protecting the House and Senate members who were inside. Some officers later died and 17 are either still out or on limited duty as of last month.

The amazing thing is that every one of these 23 House members claim to be “law and order” advocates. For example, North Georgia’s Rep. Jody Hice constantly rails about high crime in Democratic cities because he says the Democrats are defunding the police. It’s an idiotic claim to begin with in that there are no Democrats running a major city who want to eliminate local law enforcement. And he never specifically singles out anyone by name because he knows he is lying to get a rise out of the Trump base. If anything, the opposite is true. As a matter of fact, a former Captain of the NYPD was just elected as the Democratic Mayor of our largest US city on a get tough on crime platform.

Another example of a prime hypocrite is Rep. Clyde. He’s the guy who is shown in pictures barricading the House doors to prevent the rioters from entering the chambers. But he’s also the person who has the nerve to state that it was a “normal tourist visit”, just a peaceful bunch of sightseers on a calm midday stroll. I guess all of the videos we have seen must just be propaganda by the radical, leftist, socialist-communist Democrats.

And then we have our own Ms. Qanon, Rep. Greene. She stated to Politico that “I wouldn’t call it an insurrection,” and that she objected to the Capitol being referred to as a ‘temple.” I guess that makes sense for someone who publicly worries about Jewish space lasers.

Do these three clowns really believe the baloney that they are spouting? Probably they don’t; they are just saying it to gain Trump’s support and feed the brainwashed base who believe the “big lie.”

I love Georgia. But I am very concerned about citizens who continue to vote for con artists like these.

###

Image Credits: the feature photo is a composite image created by LikeTheDew.com - the background of Congressional Gold Medals is from CongressionalAward.org and believed to be in the public domain; Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Andrew Clyde's photos are congressional portraits and in the public domain.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.