“Let’s be honest with the American people: It was not an insurrection.” US Rep. Andrew Clyde (R, GA9th) regarding 1-6-21 Capital riot.

I always wondered if Rep. Doug Collins would be re-elected to office in Georgia’s 9thDistrict. Collins didn’t appear to have an original thought and just seemed to rubberstamp every single thing that Trump did, right or wrong. But, on the other hand, the area is solidly red.

When Collins resigned to unsuccessfully run for the Senate, we ended up with Rep. Andrew Clyde taking his place. I naively didn’t think things could get any worse. After all, Clyde was a Navy vet with 28 years of experience and a UGA grad. He must understand democracy. Wow was I naïve.

Rep. Clyde has only been in office since January but has already become an embarrassment to the people of his district. And he seems to be getting much worse as time goes on, generating negative national publicity.

As one of his first acts, he undemocratically voted to overturn the Presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, despite the fact that the courts had determined the election results to be accurate in those states. I would have thought that after all those years in the military, Clyde would have respected the democratic process and disliked authoritarianism. But obviously I was incorrect.

The Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this:



UNITED STATES – JANUARY 6: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top left, helps barricade the House chamber door as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ewizgiuwLn — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) May 15, 2021

Next, he decided to invent a new fun filled game for the US public entitled,” What Insurrection? I don’t see an insurrection!” Rep. Clyde, said that to him the storming of the Capital and the ensuing violence looked like a “normal tourist visit.” And he further declared that saying that it was an insurrection was a “bold face lie.” All that despite the fact that over 400 people, many of whom are charged with violent acts, have already been charged and five killed, including a police officer. And that a violent, armed mob trying to take over our nation’s Capital is exactly what we all saw on the TV on 1-6-21. Plus, right wing extremists threatening to “hang” Vice President Pence for failing to overturn a free and honest election.

Rep. Clyde, we would all love to know how you, as a former Commander in the Navy, define an insurrection? Is it “a violent uprising against an authority or government?” That’s what the Oxford Dictionary says, as well as what most Americans believe. You do remember how you barricaded yourself in, don’t you? We all saw the picture. Where they “peaceful tourists” that you were afraid of? Or do you think that an insurrection can only be led by Democrats, leftists, the BLM movement and that strawman “antifa”, whatever that might be?

We would also like to know how, as a former Naval officer, you can live with voting against giving Congressional Medals of Honor to the fine people who helped to save your life by defending the Capital at great risk to themselves? Of all the House members in either party, only you and a dozen others voted against the motion.

At long last, Congressman have you no shame?

###

Image Credit: the feature image is from Andrew Clyde's Facebook page (promotional/fair use).

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.