I see our fine Alabama Senators voted against the Covid-Relief Bill. Had the bill contained another tax-break for millionaires, they would have been all over it.

I feel like emailing the Honorable Shelby and Tuberville and telling them not to bother praying to Jesus for a while. He’s probably still busy having the dry heaves.

How the working folk of Alabama can keep voting against their own interest by electing these goons is way beyond me.

According to a MSNBC commentator, these cretins are wanting to cut, among other things, the WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children), which, if passed, would literally take food out of the mouths of babies.

Hopefully, this will not come to pass. With Biden in control, maybe it won’t. But who knows?

Despicable is not a strong enough word for such an action. Or even considering such an action.

However, nothing the Republicans do surprises me anymore.

Sitting US Senators, who encouraged and abetted the insurrectionist storming of the Nation’s Capitol, are now sitting in their seats, grinning like Cheshire cats, expecting the rest of us to ignore what they did.

Something just ain’t right here. It boggles the mind to think the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Reagan has degenerated into this farce of a political entity.

It is now a hotbed of unrest and sedition, fertilized with prevarications and outright nonsensical bullshit.

Any other person running around stirring up trouble by shouting such lying nonsense as Donald Trump would be followed closely by the boys with the butterfly nets. He would be hooted down by any sane person and locked up for his own protection.

If as claimed, 70 million Americans really believe Trump’s goofballery, our Grand Republic’s days may indeed be numbered.

Hopefully, I am completely wrong. Hopefully…

But, while the Ship of State might not be sinking at the moment, it is certainly listing and taking on water.

I am an old man and I have never seen our political arena in such a mess. To borrow from Cormac McCarthy, “If it ain’t a mess, it’ll do until the mess gets here.”

###

Image Credit: the Senator with his head in the sand captioned, "'There are none so blind as those who will not see.' - John Heywood' is composite image created by LikeTheDew.com from a base image by © rangizzz and licensed at Shutterstock.com using contributions from generous readers such as you (donate here).