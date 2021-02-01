“I am concerned for the security of our great Nation; not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within.”- General Douglas MacArthur

Yes, hordes of violent traitors tried to stop the democratic process of selecting a President by invading the halls of Congress. They were right- wing extremists from all over the nation. Some were even active military and police. The FBI is investigating hundreds of them and releasing names.

Yet, this murderous situation should have been anticipated given the political coddling of a narcissistic, off-balance, authoritarian President bent on destroying our democracy. For too long, this nation has put up with the destructive voices within our own government. I’m referring to those who sat back and watched while Trump violated every norm.

Yes, on January 6th Trump incited a violent crowd to “fight”. They followed their leader’s instructions, murdering a Capital Officer and wounding many others. But he had been pushing the limits for 4 years and this latest act was not of character for him. So, what about his many GOP enablers?

The poorly written 2019 Mueller report indicated, although purposefully not very clearly, that Trump had obstructed the investigation into Trump’s outrageous blackmailing of the Ukrainian President. Certainly, more charges would have been brought by Mueller had Mueller not been constrained by DOJ policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting President.

It is a certainty that Trump should have been removed back when he was first impeached. Obviously, he had overreached and abused his powers in his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian leader to drum up something against Biden. It was also clear that Trump was guilty of obstructing Congress. However, not one GOP House member voted for impeachment.

Further, early on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was openly biased in favor of the President. Incredibly, McConnell stated, “I’m going to take my cues from the President’s lawyers.” And, as opposed to his oath to the Constitution, indicated “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision.” Plus, Senator Graham headed the supposedly impartial Judiciary Committee, but nevertheless stated,” I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here … I will do everything I can to make (removal) die quickly.” These two key enablers, reelected in 2020, were directly responsible for letting the other GOP Senators off the hook.

Despite a few politically calculated mutterings about “I’m not sure how I will vote” from more moderate GOP Senators afraid of losing centrist voters, only one of them voted to impeach. They were also enablers. The only exception was Senator Mitt Romney, the only man with a conscience willing to stand up to the Trumper hordes at the gates.

Due to their reliance on TNN (Trump News Network, otherwise known as Fox) and similar right-wing political media, the Trump base remains brainwashed. And it now makes up much of the GOP. Even after his encouragement of the traitorous rioters, 41% of Republicans still wanted him as the 2024 candidate for President. And 81% have a positive view of him and 50% want him to continue to be active in the GOP and play a “major role.” Only 18% believe the Senate should convict him in the Impeachment trial.

In large part due to his popularity within the GOP, only 5 Republican Senators voted to hear the Impeachment charges. The rest used the excuse that it was unneeded since he had left office. Incidentally, the reason that the charges were not sent to the Senate before the Biden Inauguration was that McConnell refused to consider them during Trump’s term of office.

When Nixon committed grievous acts, conservative Senator Barry Goldwater led a group of GOP notables who went to Nixon and told him it was time to resign. Senators McConnell and Graham are not of that caliber.

Image Credit: the feature image of former celebrity President Trump, former DOJ Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senator Lindsay Graham looking around the Capital Dome is a composite photo – the base image is the west side of the US Capitol take by Martin Falbisoner (Wikipedia.org/Creative Commons); and individual photos are from official government photos (Trump, Mueller, McConnell and Graham – all public domain).





Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.