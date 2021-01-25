“They (Democrats) want to cancel the president.” Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-R), 1-13-21

The “cancelled” phrase is the latest cute word-play scheme by the right-wing to both deflect any criticism and also justify their zealot’s incendiary words and actions, no matter how venial. For example, take the right’s effort to deflect criticism of the Trump provoked white supremacy riot which stopped our Senate from carrying out its Constitutional duty to certify that Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes, winning the election.

One of the many unforgettable images from the murderous insurrection at our nation’s Capital stands out in my mind. It is of Senator Josh Hawley walking by the frenzied mob and proudly raising his arm to give them a fisted salute. Due to his voluntary actions on TV for us all to see, Hawley subsequently lost a book deal and his fund raising took a hit. Fox said he was “cancelled” (see below).

Of course, this outrageous show of support for the traitors trying to overthrow our government was completely in character for Hawley, a fellow traveler. He also led the nonsensical, doomed Senate fight to have the fair and honest 2020 Presidential election overturned by the Senate, even after the insurrectionist white power mob had been defeated by our outnumbered law enforcement officers and National Guard. The same anti-democracy fascists that he had saluted only hours before.

Some GOP Senators, for example Mitt Romney, have stated all along that the election was fair and honest. However, it wasn’t only Hawley that wanted to overturn the results. There were 6 other Republican Senators that also decided they know better than the voters and should pick our President for us. And then we have the GOP members of the House, where 95% of them opposed certifying the election (including all Republican Representatives from Georgia, my home).

Meanwhile, Hawley still has his supporters in the right-wing controlled media. I just read a softball Fox News piece about how horrible it is that Senator Josh Hawley was “cancelled” by Loews Hotels, which refused to permit him to have a Florida fund raiser on their property in February. This follows the Simon & Schuster decision to decline to publish Hawley’s book “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

But corporate America, the money behind the GOP, was not pleased with the insurrection. “Last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore, the AXP PAC will not support them.” – S.J. Squeri, CEO.

By the way, American Express is not alone in its actions against demagoguery. Many other admirable large normally GOP oriented corporations have also stated that they will no longer contribute to this self-described “patriot” and others like him. Political funding freezes were announced by Hallmark, Walmart, Coke, Ford, Target, Visa, Disney, GE, AT&T, Verizon, Hilton and Marriott among many others.

To conclude, when you hear extremist apologists like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio using the word “canceled” or “cancel culture,” be very skeptical. Are they simply asking you to be more tolerant (hint-the correct answer is “no”)? Or are they in reality demanding that you let totally unrepentant bigots, misogynists and white supremacists completely off the hook for their obnoxious actions and statements?

It is telling that in her last Senate speech, Kelly Loeffler complained about cancel culture and stated, “while those on the left feign a desire for unity, they say they cannot tolerate it without accountability.” Of course, as well they should. There’s a reason Parole Boards want prisoners to be repentant before they are set free and most religions want contrition before forgiveness. But Loeffler just continues to be a Trump apologist, along with much of the GOP members of Congress.

Our nation is in a political and moral war. It’s a series of battles between good and evil, democracy and totalitarianism. It’s up to each of us to choose between the freedom-loving Mitt Romneys versus the fascist-loving Jim Jordans and Kelly Loefflers of our nation.

Image Credit: Senator Josh Hawley gives a fist salute to pro-Trump protesters outside of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Some of these protesters stormed the Capitol building about an hour later. Source (WP:NFCC#4). Wikipedia.org/Fair use.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.