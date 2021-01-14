Never before have I felt our United States and our democracy so threatened as I felt on Wednesday. The mobs attacking our Capitol were jeopardizing each of us and our sacred way of life, led by a deranged president who urged them on as if leading the charge, though he remained safely tucked in the White House. The fact that nearly half of the country voted for this lunatic really bothers me.

As a child during World War II, I felt no menacing threat to our nation. Our defense of our country was right, and God would be with us. The Civil War earlier showed that our country held together as one. The Cuban missile crisis of the Kennedy era; the stand-off of atomic arms; and the attacks of 9/11, never caused me to fear for the very existence of my country.

But Wednesday produced this fear for our democracy, as you could see rioters and thugs, American citizens, invading our Capitol, on an insurrection mission, fueled with a religious zeal, moving to destroy our country as never before. This threat was from within. This lays at the feet of the 45th president of the United States, who in his scurrilous four years as president, worked to lay the foundation of the undermining of our 244 years as a democratic republic.

It almost makes you sick at your stomach to watch the realities of what hate and lies can foster. While all this is the product of four years of Donald Trump, what continues to worry me is that there are enough radical extremists in the country who would follow this undisciplined and demographic person who seeks the spotlight only for himself. When will these followers begin to see reality, to understand that they are mere pawns of this outrageous egotist, mere puppets to his ambition?

Though the Capitol was stormed, and sadly though people were killed and injured, our democratic institutions survived. That was because we had enough people determined to defend our walls of Congress, and sane leaders inside the Capitol itself, who repelled the onslaught of the mob.

But this mob scene should never have happened. It came only because of a culmination of four years of a disturbed and unsavory leader, who came within just 37 electoral votes (306-232) of being upheld for four more years of insane direction.

When will his followers realize how disturbed his thinking has been and how unsound his abilities are? It certainly makes us question the desire of some people to elect a “businessman” as president. Give me a good politician any time!

However, we have since learned that this so-called successful businessman made his mark only by running over others, taking advantage of people, and failing in one business after the other, only to be propped up by banks who were giving him more money out of their own greed. Some businessman? For sure, a bully, who should have been spanked by his parents the first time he tried something, but sadly, never was.

For years, we’ve thought that this country was just and right, and found it could even survive Richard Nixon. Now Nixon seems a far more reasonable president. At least he had the good sense to resign.

Yes, I was scared for our country. Though sullied and hurt, our nation continues. We feel we had God’s guidance in electing Joe Biden to soothe, heal and return our nation to more fundamentally sane times.

###

Elliott Brack Elliott Brack is a native Georgian and veteran newspaperman. He published the weekly Wayne County Press for 12 years; was for 13 years the vice president and general manager of Gwinnett Daily News, and for 13 years was associate publisher of the Gwinnett section of The Atlanta Journal and Constitution. He now publishes, in retirement, Web sites on Gwinnett County, http://www.gwinnettforum.com, and Georgia news, http://www.georgiaclips.com.