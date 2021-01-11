“You say you want a revolution. We all want to change the world… But if you want money for people with minds that hate all I can tell you is brother you have to wait.” the Beatles

The coup attempt on January 6th will go down in history as a violent attempt by traitors to overturn a fair and honest election by force. The brainwashed crowd that killed a policeman and wounded many others was not composed of free speech patriots. It was made up of a wide variety of violent right-wing extremists, opposed to counting the electoral votes and to their false notion of “socialism”.

In US politics, the right-wing casually throws around the word “socialist” like a curse when referring to Democrats. The term is used by these right-wingers in the context of Democrats destroying our current system of government, incorrectly implying that Communism and socialism are the same. Of course, they are nothing at all alike. But if you tell a lie often enough, the masses will believe it. Hitler proved that theory.

Merriam -Webster defines socialism as “economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” Therefore, public schools (K-12), state public university systems, the National Guard, Medicare, Social Security, public road systems, state and federal prison systems, and many other government programs that we take for granted represent “socialism” at work. Yet, although Reagan called Medicare socialism and other GOP politicians once said the same of Social Security, both Republicans and Democrats now generally support these well accepted programs.

During the Georgia Senate run-off campaign, I received dozens of gaudy 8 1/2 x 11 postcards from both Senators Perdue and Loffler. They loudly proclaimed, incorrectly I might add, that their opponents were “radical socialists” bent on destroying our way of life. These claims have no truth, as the voters confirmed on January 5, 2021. Yet, at the same time the right-wing seems to completely ignore the growing fascist elements in its own midst. Yes, fascist.

When most Americans think of fascists, they think of Mussolini, Franco and Hitler. Yes, they are the best-known fascists. But not the only ones.

What is fascism? Fascism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”.

Think about this definition in relation to the Trump Presidency. After the 1-6-20 attack on the Capital, even Trump officials are now saying so. I quote, “We’d say, ‘Trump’s not a fascist,’ or ‘He’s not a wannabe dictator.’ Now, it’s like, ‘Well, what do you even say in response to that now?’”

No, Trump’s form of fascism is not comparable to the Nazis, a particularly disgusting and violent sub-set. Trump is not Hitler, obsessed with genocide and murdering millions of innocents. However, Trump’s regime, including his abominable latest actions, was still fascist in nature from the beginning.

Here are just a few of the more fascist aspects of Trump’s reign:

Trump refused to accept the results of a fair Presidential election. He pressured state officials to “find” non-existent votes. Trump encouraged a blood thirsty mob to violently attack Congress in the middle of certifying the election results.

Trump instituted a border policy which separated children from their parents and established detention camps.

Trump glorified racism and right-wing extremism. For example, his comments equating anti-fascist protestors with the white supremacists at their Charlottesville rally. He also told the Proud Boys, a violent right-wing militia, to stand ready to come to his aid.

Trump demonized the normal press for doing their job, presenting facts. He pushed conspiracy theories and would only appear on “captured” channels like Fox that totally supported his views, serving to further brainwash his millions of followers.

Biden has stated, “He’s (Trump’s) not fit to serve”. All true American patriots, whether Republicans, Democrats or Independents, must agree on the truth of this basic fact before this nation can come back together and heal. But I’m not optimistic.

