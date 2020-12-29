Feature image above: The Georgia Senate candidates in the January 5th, 2021 runoffs will determine control of the senate for the next two years. Left to right, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Senator David Perdue, and Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Even though my views are progressive on social issues, at one time I was a fiscally conservative Georgia GOP County Commissioner. I stopped supporting the “new” GOP under Trump, but I’m still registered as a Republican and receive the usual propaganda, including mailings from Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue.

I receive high-gloss 8 by 11 cards almost every week. Each of them falsely portrays challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as radicals, supported by the Communist Party USA and Marxists. They go on to accuse them of being out to “destroy American capitalism.”

However, the facts are that Jon Ossoff is a moderate who has frequently been criticized by progressives for not taking left of center positions. He is a capitalist who is employed in private enterprise. Reverend Warnock, who preaches in MLK Jr’s church, is no more of an atheistic Marxist than Jesus was.

Perdue states he was part of “creating the greatest economic turnaround in US history”, while Loeffler claims Warnock will “destroy Georgia jobs.”

However, the facts are that when the Obama/Biden administration took over, unemployment was at 10%. When Trump took office, it was already down to 5% due to Obama/Biden. Due to Trumps’ ineptitude dealing with the pandemic, unemployment’s now at 7%. Net jobs are down over 10 million since Trump took office. Democrats like Ossoff and Warnock strongly believe in middle-income job creation.

Perdue and Loeffler say that taxes were cut for “Georgia’s families and small businesses” and will go up with Warnock and Ossoff.

However, Trump’s tax cuts were disproportional, with the highest income taxpayers like him (and Loeffler/Perdue) getting much more. Per Forbes (7-23-19): “The richest 1 percent received 9.3 percent of the total tax cuts, the top 5 percent got 26.5 percent, the top quintile received 52.2 percent and the bottom quintile got 3.3 percent.” In reality, Ossoff has stated his own position is to “lower taxes for all but the wealthiest Americans”; Warnock’s position is the same.

They indicate that Warnock and Ossoff want to force “everyone into one government-run system” for healthcare and will destroy private insurance. And that Perdue/Loeffler favor covering those with pre-existing conditions.

Once again, the facts are much different. Ossoff and Warnock do not support Medicare expansion, but rather private insurance coverage expansion causing hundfr4eds of millions to lose insurance. Ossoff, married to an Emory MD, wants to expand Medicaid and the ACA (Obamacare), guaranteeing that people could choose private health insurance. On the other hand, Perdue voted on the Senate floor to abolish the ACA. Loeffler has never supported the ACA, which protects those with pre-existing conditions. And, Warnock has not advocated abolishing private insurance.

Perdue/Loeffler say Ossoff/Warnock want to defund the police and Warnock is a “cop hater”. However, Perdue/Loeffler statements are totally untrue. Ossoff, a moderate, is firmly behind the police, stating- “I’ll also support more federal law enforcement resources to attack organized crime, human trafficking, racketeering, money laundering, fraud, espionage, and corruption.” Warnock has only pointed out obvious police overreaches, such as shooting unarmed men in the back. He does not support defunding the police.

Perdue repeatedly calls Ossoff a “privileged liberal” and himself an “outsider”. But Perdue is a former corporate executive worth $45 million, coming from a prominent, politically connected family. Although difficult to prove, it’s alleged that early one he and Loeffler took inside knowledge of the COVID situation to make stock trades which reaped them gains (TheDailyBeast.com). Ossoff, CEO of a small television production company, is a by definition a capitalist. Loeffler is the wealthiest Senator, with a reported net worth of $1 billion. Reverend Warnock is a simple preacher at MLK Jr’s church.

These Senators say they “put America first.” They do no. Instead, they have totally supported Trump who has constantly tried to evade constitutional restrictions on his power and is not acknowledging the results of a fair and honest election. Further, both Perdue and Loeffler have been accused of illegally making millions by using early, confidential insider knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic in stock trading. At the same time, they were telling the American people that the virus was not going to be a problem.

The Georgia run-off will be telling. Will Trump supporters believe these lies? Will they believe Trump that the election is “fixed”? Will they come out anyway and vote for two dishonest Senators? We will see in January.

###

Feature image: The Georgia Senate candidates in the January 5th, 2021 runoffs will determine control of the senate for the next two years. Left to right, Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, Senator David Perdue, and Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.