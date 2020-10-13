Why Evangelicals May Get Election Day Wrong

At a time when God has seemingly thrown America the trifecta (pandemic, racial unrest, faltering economy) in an effort for it focus on what really matters, there arises a commanding need for compassion, tolerance, equality, fairness, humbleness, peace, love, obedience, righteousness and hope in all areas of human existence and interaction. We see none of that from the president. It seems as if he is incapable.

Instead we see arrogance, greed, selfishness, wickedness, deceit, evil, pride, boastfulness, treachery, false witness, and an infatuation with the pleasures of flesh and wealth.

It is hard to fathom how a president can demonstrate so much disregard for Christian values and teachings while attempting to rally the support of exactly that group. While he baits Christians with platitudes, his own words and actions are nothing like those taught within the scriptures.

To reveal how President Trump has been the most unChristian president of the modern era and perhaps in the history of this country, the following 75 Bible verses clearly expose his total lack of regard for loving God with all his heart, all his soul and all his mind … and his neighbor as himself.

1 Samuel 16:7 – For God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.



Psalm 5: 5 The boastful shall not stand before Your eyes; You hate all who do iniquity.



Psalm 7: 8-10 – The LORD judges the peoples; vindicate me, O LORD, according to my righteousness and my integrity that is in me. O let the evil of the wicked come to an end ….



Psalm 34: 13-14 – Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceit. Depart from evil and do good. Seek peach and pursue it.



Psalm 37: 1-3 – Do not fret because of evil doers. Be not envious toward wrong doers for they will wither quickly like the grass …



Psalm 37: 7-17 Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for Him. Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way because of the man who carries out wicked schemes … For the arms of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord sustains the righteous.



Psalm 119: 21, 36 – You rebuke the arrogant, the cursed who wander from your commandments … Incline my heart to your testimonies and not to dishonest gain.



Psalm 145: 20 – The LORD keeps all who love Him, but all the wicked He will destroy.



Proverbs 4:24 – Put away from you a deceitful mouth and put devious speech far from you.



Proverbs 11: 2-19 – When pride comes, then comes dishonor. But with the humble is wisdom. The integrity of the upright will guide them, but the crookedness of the treacherous will destroy them … He who is steadfast in righteousness, will attain to life, and he who pursues evil will bring about his own death.



Proverbs 16: 5 – Everyone who is proud in heart is an abomination to the Lord. Assuredly, he will not be unpunished.



Proverbs 16:19 – It is better to be humble in spirit with the lonely than to divide the spoil with the proud.



Proverbs 19: 22 – What is desirable in a man is his kindness. It is better to be a poor man than a liar.



Proverbs 31: 8-9 – Open your mouth for the mute for the rights of all the unfortunate. Open your mouth, judge righteously, and defend the rights of the afflicted and needy.



Ecclesiastes 2: 1-11 – Come now. I will test you with pleasure. So, enjoy yourself. And behold it too was futility. I said to laughter, “It is madness” and of pleasure “What does it accomplish?” … behold all was vanity and striving after wind and there was no profit under the sun.



Isaiah 13: 9-11 – Behold, the day of the LORD is coming, cruel, with fury and burning anger, to make the land a desolation; and He will exterminate its sinners from it. … I will also put an end to the arrogance of the proud and abase the haughtiness of the ruthless.



Isaiah 31: 1-2 – But they do not look to the Holy One of Israel nor seek the Lord. Yet He is also wise and will bring disaster and does not retract his words, but will arise against the house of evildoers and against the help of the doers of iniquity.



Isaiah 55: 7-9 – Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts …. so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.



Jeremiah 9: 21-24 – Let not a wise man boast of his wisdom, and let not the mighty man boast of his might. Let not a rich man boast of his riches; but let him who boasts, boast of this – that he knows and understands me that I am the Lord who exercises loving kindness, justice and righteousness on earth.



Jeremiah 22: 15-17 – Do you become a king because you are competing in cedar? … But your eyes and your heart are intent only upon your own dishonest gain, and on shedding innocent blood and on practicing oppression and extortion.



Ezekiel 34: 16 – I will seek the lost, bring back the scattered, bind up the broken and strengthen the sick, but the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them with judgment.



Matthew 5: 3-11 – Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the gentle for they shall inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger for they shall be satisfied. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy …



Matthew 5: 25 – Make friends quickly with your opponent at law while you are with him on the way so that your opponent may not hand you over to the judge and the judge to the officer and you be throw into prison.



Matthew 5: 47 – If you greet only your brothers, what more are you doing to others?



Matthew 6: 19, 21, 24 – Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth … for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also … no one can serve two masters…. You cannot serve God and wealth.



Matthew 7: 12 – Treat people the same way you want people to treat you.



Matthew 19: 21-24 – Jesus said to him: If you wish to be complete, go and sell all your possessions and give them to the poor, and you will have treasures in heaven, and come follow me …. it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of the needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.



Matthew 23: 13, 15 – But woe to you Scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites because you shut off the kingdom of heaven from people, nor do you allow those who are entering to come in … Woe to you because you travel around on sea and land to make one proselyte and when he becomes one, you make him twice as much a son of hell as yourselves.



Matthew 25: 35-40 – For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in …. to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.



Mark 8: 36 – For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?



Mark 10: 17-23 – As he was setting out on a journey, a man ran up to Him and knelt before Him and asked Him, “Good Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” … “How hard it will be for those who are wealthy to enter the kingdom of God.”



Mark 12: 30-31 – And you shall love the Lord you God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength …. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.



Mark 12: 38-40 – In His teaching He was saying: “Beware of the scribes who like to walk around in long robes, and like respectful greetings …. and for appearance’s sake offer long prayers; these will receive greater condemnation.”



Luke 4: 18 – He anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed.



Luke 12: 15, 21 – Beware and be on your guard against every form of greed for not even when one has an abundance does his life consist of his possessions …. the man who stores up treasures for himself, is not rich toward God.



Luke 12: 48 – From everyone who has been given much, much will be required.



Luke 18: 14 – For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled. But he who humbles himself will be exalted.



Luke 19: 22 – He said to him, “By your own words I will judge you, you worthless slave. Did you know that I was an exacting man, taking up what I did not lay down and reaping what I did not sow?”



John 8: 44 – You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. … there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.



John 16:2 – They will make you outcasts from the synagogue, but an hour is coming for everyone who kills you to think that he is offering service to God.



Acts 5: 29 – But Peter and the apostles answered, “We must obey God rather than men.”



Acts 20: 29-30 – I know that after my departure savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves men will arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them.



Romans 1: 18, 21-25 – For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness …. For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator ….



Romans 3: 13-18 – Their throat is an open grave. With their tongues they keep deceiving. The poison of asps is under their lips. Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness; their feet are swift to shed blood, destruction and misery are in their paths and the path of peace they have not known. There is no fear of God before their eyes.



Roman 8: 5-9 – For those who are according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who are according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. …. If anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, he does not belong to Him.



Romans 12: 2-3 – Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind so that you may prove what the will of God is … I say to everyone among you not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think; but to think so as to have sound judgement ….



Romans 12: 16-19 – Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation. Never pay back evil for evil to anyone …. “VENGEANCE IS MINE, I WILL REPAY,” says the Lord.



Romans 16: 17-18 – Now I urge you, brethren, keep your eye on those who cause dissensions and hindrances contrary to the teaching which you learned, and turn away from them. For such men are slaves, not of our Lord Christ but of their own appetites; and by their smooth and flattering speech they deceive the hearts of the unsuspecting.



1 Corinthians 1: 27, 29 – God has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things that are strong.



1 Corinthians 2: 14 – But a natural man does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually appraised.



1 Corinthians 6: 9 – Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived.



Galatians 6: 8 – For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption but the man who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life.



Ephesians 2: 14 – For He Himself is our peace, who made both groups into one and broke down the barrier of the dividing wall.



Ephesians 3: 17 – So that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love.



Ephesians 4: 22-24 – Lay aside the old self, which is being corrupted in accordance with the lusts of deceit, and that you be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and put on the new self, which in the likeness of God has been created in righteousness and holiness of the truth.



Ephesians 4: 29 – Let no unwholesome word proceed from your mouth, but only such a word as is good for edification according to the need of the moment so that it will give grace to those who hear.



Ephesians 6: 12 – for our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the rulers against the powers against the world forces of the darkness against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.



Philippians 2: 3-4 – Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.



Philippians 3: 18-19 – For many walk, of whom I have told you, and now tell you even weeping that they are enemies of the cross of Christ whose end is destruction and whose God is their appetite and whose glory is in their shame who set their minds on earthly things.



Philippians 4: 5 – Let your gentle spirit be known to all men.



Colossians 2: 8 – See to it that no one takes you captive through philosophy and empty deception.



Colossians 3: 12 – Those who have been chosen by God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.



1 Timothy 6: 9-11 – But those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a snare and many foolish and harmful desires which plunge men into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is the root of all evil and some by longing for it have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. Flee from these things and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness.



1 Timothy 6: 17-19 – Instruct those who are rich in this present world not to be conceited or to fix their hope on the uncertainty of riches, but on God who richly supplies us with all things to enjoy. Instruct them to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share ….



Hebrews 3: 13 – But encourage one another day after day, as long as it is still called “Today,” so that none of you will be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin.



Hebrews 13:5 – Make sure that your character is free from the love of money, being content with what you have, for he himself has said, “I will never desert you, nor will I ever forsake you.”



James 1: 9-11 – The brother of humble circumstances is to glory in his high position; and the rich man is to glory in his humiliation, because like flowing grass …. so too the rich man in the midst of his pursuits will fade away.



James 2: 14, 17-19 – What use is it, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but he has no works? Can that faith save him? Even so faith, if it has no works, is dead, being by itself … You believe that God is one. You do well; the demons also believe, and shudder.



James 4: 1-12 – What is the source of quarrels and conflicts among you? Is not the source your pleasures that wage war against your members? You lust and do not have; so you commit murder. You are envious and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel …. There is only one Lawgiver and Judge, the One who is able to save and to destroy; but who are you who judge your neighbor?



James 5: 1-6 – Come now you rich, weep and howl for your miseries which are coming upon you. … You have lived luxuriously on the earth and led a life of wanton pleasure. You have fatted your hearts in a day of slaughter. You have condemned and put to death the righteous man; he does not resist you.



1 Peter 2: 1 – Therefore, putting aside all malice and all deceit and all hypocrisy and envy and slander.



1 Peter 5:6 – Therefore, humble yourself under the mighty hand of God that He might exalt you at the proper time.



1 John 1: 6-7 – If we say that we have fellowship with Him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth, but if we walk in the Light as He Himself is in the Light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.



1 John 2: 15-16 – Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world.



1 John 3: 10 – By this, the children of God and the children of the devil are obvious. Anyone who does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor the one who does not love his brother.

At no time in modern American history has leadership shown such little regard for following how the scriptures tell us Christ wants us to live our lives and for whom he wants us to show love, care and compassion.

President Trump has not only shown disregard for Christ’s teachings, but he has mocked them in a photo op while doing and saying the antithesis of how the Bible details how Christians should live their lives.

Yet a significant group of Evangelicals continue to look the other way. To those, an extra concentration on Matthew 23: 13, 15; Mark 12: 38-40; Luke 4: 18; Acts 20: 29-30; 1 Corinthians 6: 9; Colossians 2: 8; James 4: 1-12; 1 John 1: 6-7 and 1 John 3: 10 are suggested.

Image Credit: the feature image of Trump holding a Bible is an official White House photo by Shealah Craighead – via Wikimedia Commons and is in the public domain.

Bob Dickinson Bob Dickinson is founder and president of Dickinson Partners Group and STEAM Sports Foundation. Dickinson Partners Group works primarily with young companies whose businesses touch sports and/or entertainment. Its primary functions are business development, strategic marketing, customer acquisition and financial investment advisement. The foundation’s focus is on special events, conferences, scholarships/grants, and curriculums with an emphasis on workforce and talent development in areas of sports, film and entertainment. A career sports and television executive, he has held positions in college athletics, the National Football League, Turner Sports where he was involved in several Olympics, and in motorsports where he headed media and communications for the American Le Mans Series and was COO of TRG/Aston Martin Racing, N.A. He sits on the board of Young Authors Publishing, an Atlanta-based 501c3; Raion Footwear; and is an active advocate for social and racial justice.