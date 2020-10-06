President Trump spent three days in Walter Reed Medical Center with coronavirus (COVID 19) because he refused to wear a mask, ignored the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, and socialized closely with wealthy Republicans and donors.

He endangered people by encouraging them to not wear a mask, mocked people who wore masks and promoted misinformation about COVID.

Trump’s inability, to tell the truth, raises questions and confusion on when he first tested positive for COVID and his current medical condition. It is suspected that his doctors report only information that Trump approves the public to hear.

It usually takes 5 or 6 days for an infected person to show symptoms. This means Trump was probably contagious during the debate with Presidential candidate Joe Biden where he yelled insults and mocked Biden for always wearing a mask.

He knew on Wednesday, September 30 that Hope Hicks, his White House Communication Director, tested positive for COVID and he should have isolated. Instead, he flew the next day to a fundraiser in New Jersey where he started to experience symptoms of COVID.

Later that night, he reported that he tested positive for COVID, as well as, First Lady Melania Trump. His doctor gave him Regeneron, an experimental antiviral drug.

The next day, he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center with fever, fatigue, congestion, cough, and his blood oxygen levels dropped. He also has several underlying medical conditions – hypertension, heart disease, obesity, and is 74-years-old

In the hospital, he received supplemental oxygen on Friday and Saturday and received a steroid drug, Dexamethasone, after his oxygen levels fell twice. He is also taking Remdesivir that stops the virus from spreading in the body. It is not yet approved by the FDA but was approved for emergency use on the President.

“He is doing great and we may dismiss him tomorrow.” Dr. Sean Conley, his White House doctor, said.

His doctors are hiding something,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent on CNN, said.

Dr. Conley is a Navy doctor and Trump is his Commander-in-Chief which may explain his sunny, optimistic spin on Trump’s medical condition.

Trump will receive the very best medical care, unlike many Americans who can’t afford health insurance, and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare.

Trump’s irresponsible and arrogant refusal to wear a mask combined with his reckless behavior in holding huge campaign rallies which were super spreaders have contributed to untold numbers of people suffering and dying from COVID.

It is believed that the event at the Rose Garden to meet Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is the super spreader that infected several Republicans with COVID. Most did not wear masks as they congratulated each other by shaking hands and hugging.

The GOP sheep that blindly followed Trump by not wearing a mask are now infected with COVID. Republicans with COVID are Senator Thom Tillis (NC); Senator Mike Lee (UT); the RNC Chair, Ronna McDaniel; Trump’s Campaign Manager, Bill Stepien; White House Communication Director, Hope Hicks; Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President; First Lady, Melania Trump; Governor Chris Christie; Notre Dame President, Father John Jenkins; and a White House reporter. Senator Ron Johnson (WI) did not attend the Rose Garden event but tested positive for COVID. Also, Trump’s personal assistant, Nick Luna, and White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID.

Expect many more in the White House to test positive for COVID because CDC protocols were not followed.

This is a moment of reckoning that science matters and Trump is a superspreader of COVID.

Over 200,000 Americans have died from COVID 19.

Recently the U.S. hit a grim milestone of 200,000 plus COVID deaths. Georgia has over 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID with almost 7 thousand deaths. The U.S. has over 7 million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths. Globally over 35 million confirmed cases and over one million deaths.

To commemorate the two hundred thousand deaths, Refusefascism had a die-in in front of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta.

“Trump deliberately deceived the world about the danger of the virus at the cost of tens of thousands of lives. Bob Woodward got it on tape! Now, Trump continues to lie, assail science, traffic in conspiracy theories, hold super-spreading rallies, and sabotage attempts to contain the pandemic. Many of those lost – disproportionately Latinx, Black and Native American – Trump would have gladly killed off anyway.” Refusefascism Facebook.

If Trump had responded as fast to COVID, as he did to replacing Ruth Ginsberg, at least sixty percent of the 200,000 American lives lost could have been saved. That is about 120,000 people that still would be alive today if we had an honest and competent leader.

Health officials project that almost 400,000 people in the U.S. could die from the coronavirus by January 1, 2021.

What did Trump know about COVID 19 and when did he know it.

Trump knew about the virus in January 2020 as he talked to Chairman Xi Jinping and praised him for a great job handling the virus in China.

On February 7, 2020, Bob Woodward was interviewing Trump for a book, when the subject of COVID came up and Trump said, “It goes through the air (COVID-19) that’s always tougher than the touch. You know Bob, you don’t have to touch things. But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. It’s even more deadly than the most strenuous flu. This is 5 % more deadly [than the flu] vs 1% or less with the flu. But I like to play it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

What Trump said to the public about COVID 19.

“The 15 cases (in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. It’s like the flu. When it gets warmer it will like a miracle disappear. We have it under control,” Trump said about COVID and many people wanted to believe him.

On national television, he called COVID a Democratic hoax and mocked people who wore masks.

He refused to authorize the Defense Production Act to make personal protective equipment (PPE) causing a critical shortage of supplies for health care workers and hospitals across the country. The shortage of PPE led to price gouging and forced states to compete with each other as the pandemic intensified.

He even threatened to withhold PPE’s and ventilators from states with Democratic governors.

Then things got really crazy when Trump wondered if people could inject disinfectants into their bodies to kill the virus and told people to take hydroxychloroquine which has proven to be worthless on COVID.

In July he was still saying “It is dying out, it’s going away” as the U.S. death toll passed 150,000 deaths.

Trump claims 99% of COVID cases are harmless and that we will have a vaccine sometime in October.

For the first time, Trump has met something he could not intimidate or bully into submission – the Coronavirus. The facts are that the U.S. is 4% of the world’s population and we have 20% of the COVID cases in the world.

Here is a link to the complete timeline of Trump’s lies to the public about COVID. https://doggett.house.gov/media-center/blog-posts/timeline-trump-s-coronavirus-responses

What professionals are saying about COVID 19 and Trump.

Scientists respond to his lies with facts – that your best protection against COVID is to wear a face mask, keep at least six feet away from other people, and wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said President Trump’s recent false claim that “99% of coronavirus cases in the US are totally harmless” is obviously not the case, as reported by Business Insider.

The White House has reportedly blocked Fauci from doing TV interviews. Fauci suggested that might be because he tells truths the administration doesn’t want the public to hear.

Trump said a vaccine will be available in late October but CDC Director, Robert Redfield, said a vaccine won’t be available for the public until mid-2021 or later.

Former White House senior staffer, Olivia Troye, on Vice President, Mike Pence’s COVID Task Force, told national news reporters that people close to Trump pressured and bullied scientists “to make the science fit Trump’s message.”

Troye said she was disgusted by Trump when he said, “COVID is a good thing, I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.”

Other White House Aids have reported that Trump calls his base suckers and gullible.

“It will take more than watching TV and tweeting insults to rid the country of COVID,” Mary Trump said about her uncle in her book Too Much and Never Enough.

“Trump has made the country sicker and poorer. If he cared about the country he would resign, but he won’t because he only cares about himself,” Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communication Director, said on national news.

Trump is the largest driver of misinformation on COVID in the world, according to researchers at Cornell University.

The Mayo Clinic reports long term effects of COVID 19.

COVID symptoms can persist for months. The virus can damage the lungs, heart, kidneys, and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems even for people who have mild versions of the disease.

COVID can have lasting damage to the heart muscle and may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

The type of pneumonia associated with COVID can cause long-standing damage to the air sacs in the lungs. Resulting in scar tissue and long-term breathing problems.

Even in young people, COVID can cause strokes, seizures, brain fog, Guillain-Barre syndrome, or temporary paralysis. It may also increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

COVID can cause blood clots that can cause heart attacks and strokes. It can cause blood clots in the lungs, legs, liver, and kidneys.

People who are in intensive care and on ventilators to breathe after surviving COVID may develop post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression, and anxiety.

Many long-term COVID effects are still unknown.

Who is at risk from dying from COVID 19.

Researchers conclude that patients with underlying medical conditions including respiratory disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, are more likely to die from COVID.

They found that men were about 59% more likely to die than women. Patients of racial and ethnic minorities had a higher risk of dying than white patients. Also, people of lower socioeconomic status had a higher risk of death. People over 65 were more likely to die from COVID, especially with underlying medical conditions.

How COVID 19 is spread.

The virus is spread in the air when people gather in large crowds indoors and don’t wear a mask or keep at least six feet away from others.

Places like churches, schools, bars, Trump’s rallies, beaches, large indoor parties, restaurants, gyms, sporting events, weddings, public transportation, and any large indoor gathering or outdoor gathering without masks or social distancing will become a super spreader.

The latest hotspots in the U.S. for COVID are in America’s heartland, the Mid-western and Mid-northern states. You can help protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, distance yourself from others, and wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Pray for everyone with COVID.

###

Editor's note: This story first appeared at StreetsOfAtlanta.blog. Image credit: the feature image of the press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is an official White House Photo by Tia Dufour (public domain via flickr); the casket photo was taken by the author, Gloria Tatum.

Gloria Tatum I was part of the first wave of feminism in Atlanta and a member of the National Organization of Women. I supported the Equal Rights Amendment and was Pro-Choice. Later I moved on to Civil Rights, LGBT Right, anti-war, environmental issues, pro-Palestinian, Native American Rights, Black Lives Matter, police violence, Climate Change, etc. I have never met a progressive issue I did not support. I monitored Klan activity in North Georgia, was attacked by the Klan, sued the Klan and won. Went to Nicaragua during the war, attended a social forum in Venezuela and listened to Hugo Chavez talk, went on a cultural exchange to Cuba and wrote about that experience, went to Brownsville, Texas, with Grandies Respond, when Trump kidnapped immigrant children and put them in concentration camps, and went to jail with Grandmothers for Peace in Atlanta protesting the Iraq War. I have worked with too many organizations to mention. I consider myself a Democratic Socialist and a humanitarian.