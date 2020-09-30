Wallace let Trump run amok

As I feared, Chris Wallace wasn’t up to the challenge Tuesday night as the moderator of the first Trump/Biden debate, and I don’t know if was because he works for Fox News – the propaganda ministry of the Trump Administration — or because he wanted to let the debate run its course and let the viewers decide.

The end result was Wallace let Trump run amok. And it was a gift to America.

The Washington Post headline this morning read: “Trump Plunges the Debate into Fiery Squabbling.” A CNN commentator last night apologized after using the term, but she described the debate as “a shit show.”

Could a reasoned, civil debate have better illustrated the difference between these two candidates, could it have better illuminated Trump’s true character? No, that would have been artifice. There is nothing civil or decent or dignified or respectable about the leader of the free world.

The aftermath analysis pieces in this country tried to assign blame to both parties for the ugly imbroglio where words weren’t words, they were fists. But that is as much a lie as the avalanche of falsehoods Trump dumped on the nation last night.

It took a Toronto-based columnist for Aljazeera to tell us what we saw with our own eyes.

“The lunacy on display was the product of the presence of Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone,” wrote Andrew Mitrovica. “I am not going to engage in false equivalency and suggest that the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was somehow, equally responsible for the chaos that ricocheted across television screens.” Andrew Mitrovica, Aljazeera

Trump proved, once more, that he is a pitiful excuse for a president – or human being. Calmness, thoughtfulness, maturity and rationality are unattainable for Trump. Every disgraceful measure of this disgraceful president was on parade during a hellish television production.

Trump shouted obscenities. He lied. He thundered. He deflected. He smirked. He, incredibly, played, again and again, the victim of a fictitious media cabal and an equally fictitious attempted coup d’état.

A few times Biden got ugly and personal by his standards, which is not ugly at all. He called Trump a “clown,” which is more redundant than an insult, and, at one point he told Trump to “shut up” — words which were already screaming through the head of anybody civil and decent and sane who was watching.

But Trump did all the defecating and squabbling in this shit show, reminding millions of Americans what an angry, deranged, unhinged, bullying, lying buffoon and racist he is, always has been, and always will be, re-elected or not.

When he went on with one of several rants — which is what Biden called them — about voting fraud, fact checkers on CNN said afterword “almost everything he said was not true.”

This was an historic melt down by the President of The United States of America, who came off like a carving of him belongs on the north slope of Stone Mountain.

He refused to denounce White Supremacy. In fact he encouraged it. He said to the white supremacy group: “Proud Boys — stand back, and stand by.” Trump did not take off his gloves in this debate. He put on a Klan robe.

Editor's note: for those who might have missed last week's debate, here you go:

Jeffry Scott Jeffry Scott is a former staff reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where, over the course of 24 years, he covered two of the biggest trials in the city's history -- the racketeering trial of former mayor Bill Campbell, and the trial of courthouse shooter, Brian Nichols -- and wrote features on travel, food, politics, movies, TV and advertising, and covered breaking news on the metro desk. He left the paper two years ago and is living, quite happily, in St. Petersburg, Fla., as a freelance writer.