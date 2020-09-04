You could almost see it coming. Desperate to retain the presidency, now Donald Trump has introduced the Fear Card in the 2020 race. Shades of Richard Nixon!

One also wonders if he is influencing enough of the many terrorist groups for them to start agitating so that they can deliberately clash with protesters, to then allow President Trump to “send in the troops,” making him appear as the law-and-order candidate.

Have you noticed that when the president threatens federal troops, both governors and mayors tell him they don’t want them, that their local officers or National Guard can maintain order? But President Trump ignores them. After all, he has an agenda.

Coupled with a new generation of black protestors who have not been trained in the peaceful protests of the Martin Luther King Jr. era….it makes it easy for these opposing groups to be at odds with each other…and often clash. Somehow, the Black Lives Matter people must get the peaceful demonstration training that they sorely lack, and not react.

Yes, protestors seem to be baited by the right-wing groups, and unfortunately, they have taken the bait. Just look at the continual problems in the mostly white metro area in the country, in Portland, Oregon. And do you think it is just happenstance that the Kenosha riots are taking place in a state that is anticipated to be a toss-up at election time? Nailing down his position as the law-and-order candidate in Wisconsin could tip the scale for Mr. Trump in that state.

You can deplore this. Yet it is happening almost daily.

Here in Georgia, with something new for us, are “boat parades” for the president, both at Lake Alatoona and on Clarks Hill Lake near Augusta. So far, local leftist groups and protestors have not challenged these boaters. Yet the sheer existence of the new angle, a boat parade, seems to be a little more than just creative, and more like an opportunity to spark a clash, inviting the need for more law-and-order from the president.

Yes, this is cynical of me in the worst order.

Have you also noticed that the campaign of the Republicans has painted the Democrats as, in the president’s words, “weak” and a “destroyer of American jobs.” Is it any wonder that Americans of all stripes take what politicians (on both sides) say at less than face value?

Using the president’s own words, why would Joe Biden want to “destroy the suburbs?”

Or “wipe away your Second Amendment” rights?

Is Joe Biden’s winning nomination for the presidency based on a centrist government platform on health care, taxes and defense spending….something that America should fear? It’s what Democrats have used for years, and certainly worth proclaiming .

You can expect to hear from the Republicans their continued position that the president should be re-elected because the Democrats would change things. Should that be something most Americans should fear? Certainly, the Democrats would change the direction of the government, to less Trump-directional, and more normal. That’s a great expectation, not something we should shy away from.

In reality, the direction that the national government has gone through in the last four years…..now that might be something more worthy of fearing.

The fear card has arrived. Many Americans might be more fearful of another four years of Donald Trump.

Elliott Brack Elliott Brack is a native Georgian and veteran newspaperman. He published the weekly Wayne County Press for 12 years; was for 13 years the vice president and general manager of Gwinnett Daily News, and for 13 years was associate publisher of the Gwinnett section of The Atlanta Journal and Constitution. He now publishes, in retirement, Web sites on Gwinnett County, http://www.gwinnettforum.com, and Georgia news, http://www.georgiaclips.com.