“The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.” Senator Mitt Romney

Senators Doug Jones and Joe Manchin voted for removal of Trump, knowing that it could cost them votes and possibly their seats in their very red states. They are men of honor in an age where lies and deceit have become commonplace. But what about the GOP side?

Incredibly, Mitch McConnell publicly stated (12-17-19) that he would not be objective about the Trump removal trial, saying: “I’m not an impartial juror.” Subsequently, he and all other Senators publicly swore an oath (1-16-20) before God that, “I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution” an oath administered by the Chief Justice. Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

The sad truth is that McConnell and the rest of the GOP Senators…with the notable exception of Romney … care more about themselves than they do the nation, the Constitution or their oath. They are afraid of the political retribution that will come their way if they defy Trump.

For a prime example, look at what is happening to Sen. Mitt Romney, long known as an honorable and highly religious man. The majority of independents supported Romney’s vote to remove Trump, 47%-33%. But only 15% of Republicans agreed with Romney’s vote, while an astounding 76% disapproved (Morning Consult/ Politico).

Even the Utah Republican Party criticized him, tweeting “As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney.”

Matt Schlapp is chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference and is generally reasonable, if partisan. But on the show Full Court Press (Greta Van Susteren), he stated this about Romney coming to the CPAC Annual Meeting: “This year, I would actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him” and “We won’t credential him (Romney) as a conservative.”

But that’s mild compared to right wing on-line newsletters. For example, Real American Pundit (2-12-20) stated: “Mitt Romney may be one of the most hated politicians in America”; “(Romney’s) recognized as a traitor among Republican Senators and President Donald Trump.”

Of course, the Trump camp is pushing this Washington DC atmosphere of hatred. At the National Prayer Breakfast, where politics is normally kept to a minimum, Trump tweeted about Romney: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.” How strange coming from someone whose morals are questioned even by his most fervent religious backers.And Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”

As Romney stated: “Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.” However, I have given up trying to convince right wingers, like my best friend who only believes what Fox and Hannity tell him, that Trump should have been removed by the Senate.

The 76% of GOP voters that disapprove of Romney’s vote to remove Trump will never believe Trump unethically attempted to coerce the President of the Ukraine into investigating someone who was a political rival. Or, that he blocked the Ukraine and Russia investigations every chance he could, obstructing Congress in its Constitutionally mandated duties. Or that he violated tradition and ethics in commuting Roger Stone’s sentence (again, Romney was the only GOP big shot to directly criticize it).

If a left-wing politician like a Senator Sanders would have done taken similar actions, McConnell and the other hypocrites on the right would have tarred and feathered him. That they almost unanimously found Trump innocent will go down in history as a black stain on the soul of the Republican Party. Lincoln must be rolling over in his grave if he sees what the Grand Old Party has become.

###

Image Credit: the feature image is a composite created by LikeTheDew.com from the official US Senate portraits of Senator Doug Jones (D-AL); Senator Joe Manchin (D–WV); and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) – all via Wikipedia.org and are in the public domain.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.