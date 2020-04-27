“The President’s actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law.” “There will be so many who will simply look at what I’m doing today and say it is a profile in courage. It is not. It is simply a matter of right and wrong. Where doing right is not a courageous act. It is simply following your oath.” Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)

“His (Trump’s) behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate, and censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms. History will judge the Senate for how we have handled this solemn constitutional duty.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Manchin’s censure suggestion was on target. Possibly, enough GOP Senators would have done, in Jones words, what was “right” rather than ignore what Trump did by voting not to impeach him. Schumer should have adopted the censure strategy rather than putting Senators Jones and Manchin in political peril in November.

Regardless, as Senator Elizabeth Warren stated: “It’s solicitation of help from a foreign government for his own political purposes. That is the smoking gun.” It was, although he had the nerve to say that the call was a “very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure.”

Subsequently, I received a fund-raising email from Trump. Incredibly, it said: “There has NEVER been a President who has been more transparent with the American People, and that’s why I released the call transcript to prove ONCE AGAIN, that I DID NOTHING WRONG.”

Monument of Independence in the center of Kiev, Ukraine on Independence Square

Trump believed, correctly, that his base would swallow anything regardless of facts and the truth. Of course, this is the same man who famously said that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and his base would still support him.

Even now, Trump still thinks that the real problem was the selfless patriot who, at considerable risk to his career, provided the damning whistleblower letter to the proper internal authorities. Per Trump, he’s a spy who should be executed: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart?”

One can argue about the wisdom of Pelosi’s political strategy underlying the impeachment effort. Was the House impeaching him a good 2020 electoral move considering the vulnerable Democrats in swing states/districts that Trump won in 2016? Or, did impeachment (versus censor) just cause further tension between the two parties resulting in even greater stalemate? Will impeachment ultimately help or hurt the Democrats’ chances in the 2020 elections?

But Americans, regardless of political affiliation, should not be wondering about the impropriety of what Trump did. Anyone who has read the transcript of the call between Trump and the President of the Ukraine can readily see that what was said was clear and irrefutable grounds for either a. censor or b. impeachment and removal. There is no other reasonable interpretation.

Trump was saying, not very tactfully, to the Ukraine President that you owe me a favor for giving you the money to fight off the Russians who are invading your beleaguered nation. And, that favor has now come due: “look into” (i.e. investigate, coordinating with Barr and Giuliani) my competitor for the Presidency, Joe Biden.

That’s much like what Don Corleone said to a frightened supplicant in the Godfather: “Someday… I will call upon you to do a service for me.” Asking (bribing? threatening?) a foreign nation to become involved in our election politics is completely unethical and immoral. In my opinion, it’s treasonous.

Narcissistic Trump was clearly putting his own personal welfare above the interests of our nation. In his warped mind, America exists solely to help him. And with Covid-19, it’s clear he’s still putting his reelection before our welfare.

And, that means helping his hotel business to make profits rather than worrying about our health in the era of Covid-19. To paraphrase a JFK quote revisited in the age of Trump: “look only at what your country can do for you, not at what you can do for your country.”

It’s time for all voters to stop believing the clearly fabricated Fox Ukraine “witch hunt” scenario. If Hillary were President and did the same things as trump, how would the GOP base have reacted? How quickly would they have pushed Congress to impeach and remove her?

Pelosi and Schumer should still bring a motion of censure citing a. Trump’s conduct in the Russian affair as documented in the Mueller report; b. his behavior in the Ukraine affair; and c. his current misbehavior regarding Covid-19, including his termination of the Inspector General assigned to oversee pandemic funds.

Put our country before your ideological politics in November. It’s past time to remove Trump from office.

###

Image Credit: the photos of Senators Doug Jones and Joe Manchin are their official Senate photos and are in the public domain; the Monument of Independence in the center of Kiev, Ukraine on Independence Square was taken by Velbort and licensed at BigStockPhoto.com by LikeTheDew.com using contribution of generous readers like you.







Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.