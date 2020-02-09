“I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction for then we will have a generation of idiots.” Often attributed to Albert Einstein, but he never said it.

The whistle is blowing, red flags are raised, and “knock, knock, hello? Is anybody home?” can be heard. The 2020 Census will make the Iowa debacle look like a walk in the park on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Commerce Inspector General has been ringing the bell for the 18 months. The most damning declaration was management had no contingency plan. That is the tip of the iceberg.

The census budget is $16 billion and cost over runs are expected. It will be one of the largest employers in the US weighing in with at least 500,000 employees. Each employee will receive an Apple iPad to count noses and report. Apple has a $250 million order. Not a “biggee” for a trillion dollars company.

I was hired as a Recruiting Assistant in October. I was sworn in and trained in December. On the first day of training we were told we would not receive the iPads as advertised.

We were instructed to use our personal phones and email accounts to report our activities and the results of those activities. The transmitted information contained the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email accounts of potential hirees and partners. A significant portion of training was protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) as required by law.

My training did not include “how to do the job.” They provided a load of “what to do” and the penalties for failing to do so. I suspect the training for the half million nose counters will be no better. The training was to be conducted by the Recruiting Manager, but she was in LA getting trained to do her job.

There was no on the job training, no advice on team building, no performance metrics to guide daily activities, no regular meetings with management, and after four months only 4 of the 12 Recruiting Assistants hired remain. High turnover is management’s responsibility in the real world.

2020 Census Management was to design, implement and manage a huge temporary workforce to produce information that will guide government for the next decade.

The management teams at all levels are not the cream of the crop. Employing competent managers and expecting exceptional results is truly whistling in the dark.

The 2020 Census results will be available on March 31, 2021, but its false starts, oversight examination, failures will be leaked, shouted out, debated about and all thus will provide ample fodder for Trump to convince his base the elections are rigged.

Image: Caricature of Donald Trump with a red flag on the way to the 2020 Census by DonkeyHotey (flickr/Creative Commons) – not the sign and the flag were modified from the original by LikeTheDew.com.





