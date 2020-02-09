“Rush Limbaugh- Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”; “in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire.” – President Trump presenting Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

This honor is reserved for true national heroes and given “for especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors”.

In past years, here are a few of those heroes who have been honored: Martin Luther King Jr.; Nelson Mandela; Anwar el-Sadat; Henry Kissinger; Norman Rockwell; I. M. Pei; Walt Disney; Bob Hope; James Stewart; Kirk Douglas; T. S. Eliot; Carl Sandburg; Elie Wiesel; Maya Angelou; Irving Berlin; Isaac Stern; Milton Friedman; John Kenneth Galbraith; Arthur Laffer; Chief Justice Earl Warren; Antonin Scalia; Edward R. Murrow; William Safire; Frank Sinatra; Michael DeBakey; Chuck Yeager; Elmo Zumwalt; Omar Bradley; Bill Gates; Babe Ruth; Jacques-Yves Cousteau; and Madeleine Albright. And, thanks to our current President, we now have Rush in this illustrious group.

Limbaugh is certainly an original. But someone with a “meritorious contribution”? Judge for yourself. Here are some of his quotes:

“Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?”

“If any race of people should not have guilt about slavery, it’s Caucasians.”

“It makes her a slut, right? It makes her a prostitute.” (regarding a Georgetown law student advocating birth control insurance coverage)

“The NAACP should have riot rehearsal. They should get a liquor store and practice robberies.”

“Obama’s entire economic program is reparations.”

“Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.” (to Black on-air caller)

“None of what Barack Obama is doing or wants to do to this country is anything the rest of the world hasn’t seen before and already failed at.”

“Nationalizing businesses, nationalizing banks, is not a solution for the democratic party, it’s the objective.”

“He blames this country for whatever evils he sees around the world.” (re: Obama)

“Obama is a statist. He’s an authoritarian. He doesn’t want to govern; he wants to rule.”

“Militant feminists are pro-choice because it’s their ultimate avenue of power over men.”

“Obamacare is making people divorce so they can afford it.”

“Obamacare won’t just bankrupt the country. It may bankrupt small businesses. It may bankrupt individuals.”

“We’re throwing money down a rat hole drain of public education!”

“Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.”

“There are more American Indians alive today than there were when Columbus arrived or at any other time in history. Does this sound like a record of genocide?”

“I prefer to call the most obnoxious feminists what they really are, feminazis.”

“Let me tell you something. They say he lied to Congress. I can think of no better bunch of people to lie to than Congress.”

“It’s preposterous that Caucasians are blamed for slavery when they’ve done more to end it than any other race.”

“I’m not saying we should bring [slavery] back, I’m just saying it had its merits. For one thing, the streets were safer after dark.”

“African-Americans are] 12 percent of the population. Who the hell cares?”

“When women got the right to vote is when it all went downhill.”

“Ladies, if you want a happy marriage, then do whatever your husband tells you without questioning his authority.”

“We need segregated buses.”

“None of what Barack Obama is doing or wants to do to this country is anything the rest of the world hasn’t seen before and already failed at.”

“You know why there’s a Second Amendment? In case the government fails to follow the first one.”

So, there we have it. Trump believes Rush to be a true American hero. I suppose that should surprise no one, given our President. At least Rush will have company on the list (Bill Cosby).

###

Image Credits: Rush Limbaugh as the ugly American - Caricatures created by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and used under a Creative Commons license.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.