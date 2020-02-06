I used to be a lazy citizen. If people didn’t want to vote, I figured that the democracy would be just fine with those who cared participating. Now, of course, we have no choice but grab everyone we know and drag them to the polls.

It happened to me when Beto lost the Senate race against Ted Cruz. I couldn’t believe even the most rabid Texans could vote for someone hated by his colleagues as well as everyone I knew. I called some friends to see what we could do next time. They directed me to a group in South Austin, called Blue Action Dems who are fueled with smarts and walking shoes. Their mantra is #GSD (Get Shit Done), so not so many meetings and massive voter contacts. They have organized state-wide efforts like Flip the Texas House which we’re proud to support.

Throughout the past year, a group of us in San Antonio became Bexar Blue Action Dems — we’ve recruited 21 precinct chairs to be cluster leaders, each of whom is in charge of 8-12 precincts on the north side of town (which used to be bright red). We’ve been pounding the pavement to sign up voters in time for the March Primary. This week we’re sending out 37,000 postcards to “Tier 1” (low propensity) voters, and now following up door to door and phone to phone with ballot info.

What will be enough to #TurnTexasBlue? We don’t know, but we can’t stop now. When November comes, whether it brings a fierce winter or a new dawn, we will know we stood tall.

Susan Korbel Graduating in '71 from Cornell gave me a few unencumbered years of protesting, followed by 4 happy hipster grad student/worker years at U of Michigan, completing a Ph.D. in public administration. Followed a comedian to San Francisco, then my heart to Austin Texas to learn the TV business, dabbled in hot&heavy politics in DC, and returned to Austin & San Antonio, Texas to hone my political/media skills. I make my money conducting consumer and political opinion studies.