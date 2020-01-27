“I do not believe that the President loves America”- Rudy Giuliani, Feb. 2015

This incredible statement by Rudy Giuliani about Obama had absolutely no basis in fact. It should not have even been considered as part of our political discourse, but with the current state of affairs, it was. A former Republican office holder, it made me sick to think that most GOP national office holders did not have the backbone to condemn this unwarranted attack from an out-of-control partisan.

But I didn’t always feel this way about Rudy. I’m a native of NYC and my extended family loved Mayor Rudy, even before 9/11. After all, he was Italian just like us (a bigger deal back then).

My first cousin Nancy, now deceased, was a kind and loving person. She also spent her entire career at the FBI. She knew Rudy in the 1980s when he was the crusading US Attorney for the Southern District of NY, nailing white collar criminals and big-time drug figures. My cousin thought he was just great… and so did I. A true man of the people, a Republican (and former Democrat) but not married to any political party’s talking points.

My maternal grandparents immigrated from Avelino, Italy to NYC. My grandfather, an uneducated construction worker, supported the GOP. Why? Because crooked Tammany Hall (and its patronage) was controlled by the Irish Democrats (look it up for more).

My Mom had a dozen siblings, nine males. Although all of them were blue collar (cops, garbage men, postmen, enlisted soldiers, construction workers, maintenance men, bartenders and so on), most of them still remained Republican,

So, I followed Rudy throughout his career, right through his courageous stand after 9/11 when he became “America’s Mayor”. That’s why it pains me to see what he has become, a sleezy political hack of the first order trying to get richer off his connections.

I would be willing to bet that many in the GOP base still believe in Giuliani, based purely on politics and the biased analysis they’ve have heard on right wing radio and TTN (Trump Television Network, Fox). But not me. As opposed to what many of the GOP base think, Rudy’s been off the beaten track for quite some time, as the above quote illustrates.

In the last year Rudy’s credibility has deteriorated further, beginning with Rudy making excuses for Trump’s actions as described in the Mueller report, saying it’s “an entire frame-up”. He has repeated over and over Trump’s oft stated assertion that there was no collusion (note: I believe that there was collusion with Russia, although legal conspiracy was not proven due to Trump’s obstruction). He also excused Trump’s constant lies during that investigation.

In September, he was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo. Rudy admitted that Trump was strong-arming the President of the Ukraine to investigate the Bidens by withholding military funding. He then tweeted: “A President telling a Pres-elect of a well-known corrupt country he better investigate corruption that affects US is doing his job. Maybe if Obama did that the Biden Family wouldn’t have bilked millions from Ukraine and billions from China.” (Note: there’s absolutely no evidence of the Bidens having done anything improper, despite Trump and Rudy asserting otherwise.)

And it gets worse. Acting in his capacity as Trump’s personal lawyer, he has been conspiring to pressure the Ukraine to derail the political campaign of Joe Biden. Giuliani is currently under investigation himself regarding his role in enlisting two shady friends of his (Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, former Soviet émigrés) to help in his efforts. Both men are now under indictment for campaign finance violations.

In short, Rudy is in trouble because: “His opponent, and the man willing to burn him and his legacy to the ground, is his client, Donald J. Trump” (per Rick Wilson, former Giuliani aid and GOP political consultant.) And, it looks like Rudy is possibly being set up as Trump’s latest patsy if things go South in the trial.

For my part, I’m just incredibly sad about how things have ended up for the formerly great man once known as America’s Mayor. “Where for art thou, my Rudy?”

###

Editor's Note: This story first published on the author's blog - Universal Health Reform for America. Image Credit: the caricature of Rudy Giuliani was created by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and used under a Creative Commons license.









Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.