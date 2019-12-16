“What makes something “Fake News”? What if the news being reported is accurate? The facts are good; they just sound bad?”-Neil Cavuto; Fox; 11-18-19

Trump has been digging a hole for himself over the past few years but been saved by Fox which has consistently supported him. It’s hard to believe, but Fox may finally be starting to see the light and become more objective. True to form, Trump now wants even greater loyalty from the network.

Cavuto said the above after Trump criticized Chris Wallace, probably the best reporter Fox has on the news versus opinion side, for asking Steve Scalise probing questions about the Ukraine scandal. Amazing, especially when one considers how Fox has consistently portrayed the President in a positive light even when he was clearly wrong.

For example, awhile back, Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, the obnoxious Arizona sheriff convicted of racial profiling Hispanics and ignoring a court order to stop. Instead of condemning this indefensible action, Fox (Jesse Watters) pointed out that Bill Clinton pardoned a large donor. The old saying “two wrongs don’t make a right” doesn’t seem to be at all important to Trump supporters.

Fox has blindly defended the President, regardless of the facts or morality. Trump declared about the late John McCain, severely tortured as a POW: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” For the most part, Fox (O’Reilly Factor, Fox and Friends) just followed him down this very unpatriotic path, repeating the President’s words about McCain over and over, insisting that he did not mean what he said about a GOP hero.

An objective observer might ask “how can otherwise patriotic Americans justify defending the obnoxious, hateful spewing of a loathsome, hypocritical man who was deferred for bone spurs?” Would Fox have reacted the same way if Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer had made this disgusting statement? As some have said, the only answer is that there is a cult like atmosphere surrounding this unholy charlatan, a cult encouraged by Fox.

So far, “The Trump impeachment saga is really a story about the power of right-wing media and its most devoted consumer– Trump.” (Joshua Green, Bloomberg). Like many a dictator before him, Trump has no problem with telling and retelling the big lie. Say anything enough, have the media repeat it, and the masses will believe it.

Along these lines, we had the Trump strategy to defend against the Mueller probe. If I just keep saying “there is no collusion, no obstruction”, the willing masses will believe me. Not surprisingly, helped to a major extent by Fox, it has worked, per recent polls. As more and more facts were brought out about the rotten underpinnings of the Trump campaign and its dealings with Russia, Trump’s favorability remained high with his base and the GOP in general. They have ignored his clear obstruction of justice in numerous instances, which was confirmed by Mueller, if not Fox commentators.

The same thing is now true with regard to GOP support of Trump during the Ukraine investigation, with various polls showing solid GOP base favorability towards Trump’s position that it was a “perfect call”, despite clear evidence of bribery and coercion. The facts be damned.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if Fox continued to echo Cavuto’s call for objectively examining the facts? Could that finally make the “Trump or no one” crowd wake up to his misdeeds? We will soon see, but I will not hold my breath for Moscow Mitch to see the light.

###

Image Credit: Donald Trump - caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and used under a Creative Commons license.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.