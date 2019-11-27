Under pressure from the state, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has rescinded former Mayor Briley’s order discouraging cooperation with ICE. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. The deeper problem of what to do about immigration in Tennessee, the South and the nation remains. We need national leadership an d it’s sorely lacking.

On immigration, our President is duplicitous… no surprise. His deception is consistent with his long-standing record of using “alternate facts” to prove whatever weird point he chooses to make. Let’s look at that record.

Anyone who has seen the photo spreads (in the British version of GQ) of a half-naked Melania Knauss on Trump’s own plane knows what the future President saw in her. Let me give you a hint: it was not her brain.

So, how did Melania of Slovenia gain entrance into the good old USA and obtain citizenship? According to Washington Post reports earlier this year, the “Einstein visa” was her route to becoming a citizen. This specialized EB-1 visa is given to top people in their field and completely short circuits the usual visa process. Per the Washington Post it’s given to people who have: “an extraordinary ability, are an outstanding professor or researcher, or are a multinational executive or manager.”

Prior to meeting Donald, minor-league model Melania was on a series of temporary work permits beginning in 1996. But after dating playboy Donald (starting in 1998), she was suddenly deemed to be very special, obtained a top immigration attorney and miraculously got “Einstein” status in 2001. In fact, in 2001 only 5 people from Slovenia were admitted under the EB-1 category. According to the Washington Post report, only .003% of immigrants (3 in 1000), were accepted that year through this program, which was established to bring top scientists, Nobel laureates and the like into the country… not little known, undistinguished runway models whose primary talent is dating a narcistic showman.

As indicated in the Washington Post, David Leopold, past President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, stated: “What did she submit? There are a lot of questions about how she procured entry into the United States.” To say the least, Mr. Leopold.

Then, after she became a citizen, her parents (Viktor and Amalija Knavs) were brought over from Slovenia in 2006 as “permanent residents”. But, by then Melania was a Trump, not a Knauss. They are now citizens themselves, no surprise.

Strange, I have never heard our President say that it was wrong for Melania to bring them over under the “chain migration” provision that he says is just awful and wants to abolish, tweeting “CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!” It’s funny how that works, isn’t it?

At a time when our President decries illegal immigrants as “animals”, it is vital to understand how he plays by a different set of rules when it comes to immigration. And, it did not start with the Melania situation.

Very little is made of the documented fact that Trump Tower, where Trump lived before the White House, was built in 1980 by Polish illegals. Per Time magazine (8-25-16): “Trump sought out the Polish workers when he saw them on another job, instigated the creation of the company that paid them and negotiated the hours they would work.”

To make matters even worse, the contractor failed to pay the workers what they were owed. Eventually, the matter ended up in court, no rarity for Trump related ventures. The Polish illegals won the case and were paid $254,523.59 by the contractor, but the matter was not yet completely resolved, with their pension fund money still up in the air. Eventually, Trump settled.

Criminals who “infest our country” is how Trump describes illegal immigrants. If that is true, why did he seek out illegals to work on his Tower? When will he inscribe “built by an infestation of rapists, criminal and animals” on the front of the Tower? Are the laws just for us and not him?

Is it fine for Trump to declare that he can do nothing about his policy of separating babies from their mothers at the border? And then falsely blame it on Democrats saying it is not his policy but their law? And then to suddenly reverse course and say he is correcting a great injustice, while never admitting that it is his own policy that created the great injustice in the first place?

We need immigration reform. But it won’t happen until we have real leadership. And that means a change in 2020.

Image Credit: The image of Melania Knauss Trump applying for her Einstein visa (her eyes are under Albert Einstein's hair) was created for LikeTheDew.com from a base image of Albert Einstein photographed by Orren Jack Turner, Princeton, N.J.- modified with Photoshop by PM_Poon and later by Dantadd (Wikipedia.org/Public Domain); Melania's eyes borrowed from somewhere lost in the either of the internet – fair use/parody.

Jack Bernard Jack A Bernard is a retired SVP with a national healthcare corporation. He was Chair of the Jasper County, Ga Board of Commissioners and Republican Party. He was also on the Board of Health for Jasper County and is currently on the Fayette County BOH. Bernard has over 100 columns published annually, primarily in the South.